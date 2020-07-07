17512 Columbia

“Which Pennsylvania businesses got the most money in PPP loans? Search the list” – The Morning Call

“The U.S. Small Business Administration has released details about the businesses and organizations that received funding under the Paycheck Protection Program, designed to help retain employees during the closures prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“In Pennsylvania, more than 97,000 entities borrowed money from the federal program, according to the Associated Press. Of those, 26,000 businesses or organizations received more than $150,000.

Only borrowers that received more than $150,000 were identified by name. You can search a list of all of them in Pennsylvania below.” – The Morning Call

View the list here.

pa businesses with loans over $150,000Columbia news, views & reviews found these Columbia-area business loans in the list.

