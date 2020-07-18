Trump Coronavirus cases reported in Pennsylvania, July 18, 2020

data from Pennsylvania Department of Health Website
“Not until early June did White House officials even begin to recognize that their assumptions about the course of the pandemic had proved wrong. Even now there are internal divisions over how far to go in having officials publicly acknowledge the reality of the situation.”
Inside Trump’s Failure: The Rush to Abandon Leadership Role on the Virus
“The roots of the nation’s current inability to control the pandemic can be traced to mid-April, when the White House embraced overly rosy projections to proclaim victory and move on.” – The New York Times
“Editorial: Hey, anti-vaxxers, are you ready to get your shots yet?”