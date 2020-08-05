Wednesday’s news items [school openings; logically illogical; National Night Out; “Somebody died, Babe” & more] – 8/5/2020

We may think we’re “great” but | Canada doesn’t want us: “Canada Sends Patrols to ‘Prevent Caravans of Americans’ From Surging Across the Border.” – Rolling Stone

School board revisits earlier call | “School District of Lancaster to start school year fully online, pivoting from original hybrid reopening plan” – Lancaster Online

“I’m sorry you seem to be confused.” | So what now? No one knows. And some teachers are fed up. Staff from school districts nationwide are protesting against what they worry are unsafe reopening plans. Especially as cases continue to soar in parts of the US and schools that have reopened have already seen their first infections. And some are wondering how schools are supposed to fare if a multi-billion-dollar industry like the MLB is unable to avoid outbreaks despite a plethora of resources, strict restrictions, and mandatory testing for its players.” – The Daily Skimm

Is National Night Out happening? | Shown at the school district website, but nothing about it at the Borough website.

Delayed again | For the many folks who were unable to attend last night’s school board meeting, it’s hard to reconcile that the livestreaming of that meeting is not readily available for viewing at the district’s you tube channel. Why the delay? Good going, Columbia Spy for posting it at your faceook page. LNP – Always Lancaster reports that at an August 3(?) meeting, “Board members discussed their concerns and challenges with a ban on in-person attendance at all sporting events for the fall semester.”

a letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Well said, James L. Ellis, Jr. | as he writes in another letter to the editor: “Those who like to distort as socialists and communist agitators the views of the young people, mothers, clergy, veterans and individuals with disabilities — who place themselves on the front lines to defend those who only want a more perfect union — are using the old playbook used by conservative groups to invoke so-called law and order.”

“Eviction | The physical, financial and mental health consequences of losing your home” – Journalist’s Resource

differing distress views | Ephrata’s “downtown (is not) distressed, but it is struggling.” – Lancaster Online

no comment needed | just watch and listen to POTUS’s press briefing yesterday. You decide.

“Somebody died, Babe | a musical cover-up of racism, violence & greed.” – A LONG READ, a magnificent read, for those who still are struggling to come to grips with the Black Lives Matter demonstrations: “As our nation reckons with systematic racial violence, the story of this song points to the unmarked graves of the hundreds of wrongfully convicted Black people who died building the tunnel.” – Bitter Southerner