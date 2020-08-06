Thursday’s news items, part 2 [may be the best online meeting tonight; what to believe & more] – 8/6/2020

Later date | “The Lancaster-Lebanon League voted Wednesday to push back the beginning of fall practices for most sports to Sept. 4.“ – Lancaster Online
Attending high school sports events | “Guidance for All Sports Permitted to Operate During the COVID-19 Disaster Emergency to Ensure the Safety and Health of Employees, Athletes and the Public”
What to believe? | There’s just so much happening tonight according to this EVENTS calendar at the Columbia Borough School District Website. What to believe since the Meeting of the Whole was held on Tuesday night and is the National Night Out still going to happen? Who monitors this Website?
August 6, 1945 | This LNP – Always Lancaster letter to the editor writer asks, “Was it necessary?” – “On Aug. 6, 1945, an atomic bomb was dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. Three days later an atomic bomb hit Nagasaki and Japan soon surrendered, ending World War II.” – UPI
Was it “necessary” on August 6, 1945, to drop the world’s first nuclear bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, to obliterate the city and kill some hundred thousand people and then do it again three days later on Nagasaki? Well, that depends on what the meaning of the word “necessary” is. I believe it is never necessary to kill so many beings. There had been warnings from scientists and others about what might happen if these bombings were to be done. Today, we have a nuclear clock that says we are something like 20 seconds to midnight, and with a mad man in the White House, that makes it really scary.
Also related to the bombing of Hiroshima, I very highly recommend you go to today’s show of Democracy Now! http://www.democracynow.org .
When scientist J. Robert Openheimer, a member of the Manhattan Project that developed the nuclear bombs saw the first test explosion in New Meixoc, he was reminded of a quote from the Hindu book the Bhagavad Ghita, which read “Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds.”
All people in the U.S. and the rest of the world should remember that quote.