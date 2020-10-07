17512 Columbia

In the mail

in the mail

The above post card arrived in the mail. “The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view a plans display, to be held online only, for the future Route 462 Veterans Memorial (Columbia-Wrightsville) Bridge rehabilitation project and its other area enhancements. Information including a project overview video. project displays and methods to provide comment, will be available to be viewed beginning October 12, on the p[project Website at www.penndot.gov/ColumbiaWrightsvilleBridge.”

Here’s information at the Borough Website.

vote for mail

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s