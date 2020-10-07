The above post card arrived in the mail. “The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view a plans display, to be held online only, for the future Route 462 Veterans Memorial (Columbia-Wrightsville) Bridge rehabilitation project and its other area enhancements. Information including a project overview video. project displays and methods to provide comment, will be available to be viewed beginning October 12, on the p[project Website at www.penndot.gov/ColumbiaWrightsvilleBridge.”

Here’s information at the Borough Website.