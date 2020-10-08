Thursday’s news items [Market House opening; payback time; wash your hands; I can see clearly now & more] – 10/8/2020

Here it comes! It’s page one news! | “Columbia Market House to partially reopen this fall ahead of full rollout with vendors in 2021″ – Lancaster Online

also in the countywide newspaper | “Columbia evaluates options after much of historical board quits” – Lancaster Online

payback is a bitch | “With additional stimulus in doubt, many people are growing increasingly fearful. Meanwhile, thousands of people who claimed unemployment benefits at the beginning of the pandemic are being told they have to pay some or all of that money back , either because they made an error when they applied for benefits, or the state did.” – MarketPlace

Wash your hands | “Coronavirus can survive on skin for 9 hours” – LiveScience Essentials

Borough reminder | “LEAF COLLECTION STARTS MONDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2020. The last day for Yard Waste Pick-up is October 26, 2020. – Borough Website

Drive-in pharmacy | “Vehicle crashes through Wiley’s Pharmacy, East Hempfield Twp; no injuries reported: police” – Lancaster Online

Hearing aids at Wal-Mart? | Yes, Walmart is one of dozens of over-the-counter hearing sellers. Packaged in to The FDA Reauthorization Act of 2017 (FDARA), is language that allows for people to buy over-the-counter hearing aids. Here are some of “The Best Hearing Aids for Seniors of 2020.”

“Johnny Nash | the “I Can See Clearly Now” singer died at age 80, pretty much disappeared from the music industry by the end of the 1970s. – TwelveThirtySix

The above post card arrived in the mail. | “The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view a plans display, to be held online only, for the future Route 462 Veterans Memorial (Columbia-Wrightsville) Bridge rehabilitation project and its other area enhancements. Information including a project overview video. project displays and methods to provide comment, will be available to be viewed beginning October 12, on the p[project Website at www.penndot.gov/ColumbiaWrightsvilleBridge.”

Here’s information | at the Borough Website.

Whoosh, went right by | Yesterday was Coffee with a Cop Day. Opportunity missed.