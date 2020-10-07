Wednesday’s news items – 10/7/2020

“Debt Collectors Have Made a Fortune This Year. | Now They’re Coming for More.” – Route Fifty

Who knew? | We’re in the middle of National Newspaper Week.

YOYO (You’re on your own) – American citizens and businesses impacted by COVID-19 | “President Trump calls off stimulus talks, stocks take a dive” – MarketPlace

Walk to School Day | The Lititz Police Department recognizes this safety message.

“That’s being ‘immune?'” | Fast Forward writes:

“Trump said in a campaign video that he thinks he’s “immune” to the virus. Um, buddy, you had a high fever, a cough, nasal congestion, fatigue, and needed oxygen at least twice because your oxygen levels dropped. You had to be flown by helicopter to Walter Reed Military Medical Center so you could be closely monitored for three days.

“That oxygen issue, combined with the prescription for a steroid, means you probably have pneumonia.

“You got bombarded with drugs: An experimental polyclonal antibody cocktail, the antiviral drug remdesivir, and the steroid dexamethasone, a quite unique combination of drugs. You took zinc, vitamin D, famotidine (Pepcid AC), and melatonin. (You have heart disease, so you also take a statin drug because your cholesterol is too high, and aspirin so you don’t have a heart attack.)”

“Diplomatic Discourse | Has Freedom of Speech Become Freedom to Hate?” – Franklin & Marshall College

Another topical article from F&M | “Common Hour: How Gerrymandering Silences the Average Voters’ Voice”

That’s what friends are for | “Russia Offers Vaccine To U.S. After President Trump’s Virus Diagnosis” – Newsy

Does your vote count? | “Americans have never voted directly for president. The U.S. Constitution specifies that state electors — not everyday citizens registered to vote — elect the president and vice president. It’s those presidential electors registered voters choose on Election Day. What does that mean for the 2020 election?” Here’s more. – Journalist’s Resource

Really? Watchers? | President Trump has called on citizens to independently monitor voting locations for instances of fraud — despite little historical evidence of it. His suggestion has unnerved voting rights advocates and election officials, especially at a time of increased political violence, with clashes around the country between armed right- and left-wing groups. Official poll watchers already exist, and most states allow political parties and campaigns to appoint them in advance of Election Day. Rules for what they can and can’t do vary by state, but generally, poll watchers track turnout and ensure counting procedures are followed at polling sites. But it’s not these poll watchers that concern election officials. It’s the self-appointed ones who might turn up at the polls unannounced and interfere with the voting process that have them worried. The Trump campaign has pushed back against claims it is engaging in voter suppression, arguing instead that an “army” of poll watchers is necessary to ensure all ballots are counted properly.” – Newsy

“Work Zone Crashes | climb during pandemic, even as traffic ebbs” – Route Fifty