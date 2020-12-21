Monday’s news items [paid fire departments; barbarian alert; the “Great Conjunction” & more] – 12/21/2020

There’s a thought: payment in advance fire departments | A letter-to-the-editor writer in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster presents a thought about one party’s constant inane yammering about “socialism.”

“If the above Republican logic is correct, why not deregulate/ privatize fire departments, so that free market competition can improve service? Most of us never use the services, so let people whose stupidity or ineptitude cause fires be the ones who pay. If you need them, trucks will quickly arrive and the fire chief will say they are ready to help — cash, check or credit card?

“Our current system is a form of socialism — for the common good.”

They may be selling your stuff | “Notice is hereby given that AXIS Columbia Storage located at 320 North End Street, Columbia, PA will sell or otherwise dispose of … – Legal Notice in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Yay, more sunlight | The Winter Solstice arrived about an hour ago – “Monday, December 21, 2020 at 5:02 am EST.” From here on (for at least six months), the hours of daylight will continue to increase and there’ll be more time for happy. – timeanddate.com

Just as a barbarian in history | this sub-human has done with this nation: “A long-running corporate and GOP goal was accomplished in the last few weeks of the Trump administration.” – The Intercept

“What’s the ‘Great Conjunction?’ | The once-in-a-lifetime occurrence may brighten the unusual season.” – Futurity

How about you? | “Since the start of the pandemic, the United States’ 651 billionaires have seen their collective wealth grow by more than $1 trillion to roughly $4 trillion.” – Make Me Smart

Code of conduct | “The Veterans Organizing to Stop Trumpism” – The New Yorker