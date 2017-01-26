Today’s news – Thursday, January 26, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “I want to repeat what Kevin Ressler, candidate for (Lancaster city) mayor, said in his speech on Saturday because it is one of the smartest and yet simple common sense things I have heard in a long time. It involves one of his four pillars – community policing.look at Washington, and all they see is chaos. What a relief to them it would be if we finally got our act together …” – Lancaster Independent News (LIP News) editor, Becky H0ltzinger.

Another quote for today … “If people want to live here, they’ll live here. They can use my office. They can use any office in this building.’’ – Boston’s mayor, Martin J. Walsh, digging in against POTUS’s xenophobic actions. – The Boston Globe

TMZ has the iconic photo everyone remembers | Mary Tyler Moore dies at age 80

Mass. city mayor “will not waver” on POTUS’s sanctuary city order – The Boston Globe

“‘black site’ prisons” – The New York Times

I | the WhIte House WebsIte

The Press is OK |“Praise For President Trump’s Bold Action” – The WhIte House WebsIte

Atop page one of today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, it a teaser that says “two full pages” of letters are inside the newspaper. Letters to the editor are a hallmark of a free-press in a free-nation. Letters to the editor are signed and one of the letters is from Columbian Paul Hines who rues the decline of local reporting in the daily newspaper: ” It seems that, since the creation of LNP, certain areas of reporting are lacking. ”

The Sixth Amendment to the Constitution | “In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the assistance of counsel for his defense.”

Columbia’s citizens can be proud of the transparency advancements being made at the borough website. Committee meeting minutes are shown and updated. Some are particularly detailed; all are shown at the Website under the drop-downs: GOVERNMENT – COMMITTEES.

The Berlin Wall | 1961-1989 “Sometimes you put walls up not to keep people out, but to see who cares enough to break them down.” – Socrates