Today’s news (part II) – Saturday, March 4, 2017

Today’s quote … “I’ve done town halls in person as a state senator. We may very well do that again.” – That’s the response from new US Representative Lloyd Smucker as 100 average, regular citizens protested outside a paid event at which the elected public servant spoke with business people at a Chamber of Commerce event in Lancaster. – Lancaster Online



The new Representative looks just like his predecessor. Arrogance personified in the condescending tone.

Two days ago, this LEGAL NOTICE appeared at Lancaster Online. The notice, about “notification of the vacancy of a rental unit and to schedule an occupancy approval inspection” DOES NOT APPEAR at the Borough Website. All the talk about how open communication is somehow not being demonstrated.

Communication, in the form of timely, comprehensive and timely posting of Council committee meetings, is improved and welcome. All the committee minutes are posted at the Borough’s Website. Two committees, Property and Community Development, have not posted minutes since November and December meetings .

Seems lots of folks in Wonderland are chatting with the Russians; wonder whether all of them will lie and say they didn’t as the Attorney General did? – The Washington Post

“You tapped my phone!” | Tweets from Wonderland

Didn’t bother him | “Former President Bush Says SNL Impressions Never Bothered Him A Bit” – NPR

How dumb are these “elected public servants?” | “You can add another name to the list of politicians who used personal emails for official business.” – Fortune Magazine

Hey, folks … use one phone for business and another for work! And use one email account for your personal life and another for your business life!

The crimes a just getting worse and worse. A POLICE LOG item in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster : The New Holland culprit “was charged after she used ketchup to write an expletive on a vehicle during a fight involving several people March 1 in the parking lot of CVS Pharmacy.”

Turns out there are Four Great Lies | “Atlantic Sunrise pipeline is safe and necessary” – Lancaster Online