Today’s news – Sunday, March 5, 2017

Quote for today … “Yes, ‘making their America great again and screw the rest of us’ — that’s their motto.” – Extracted from a letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster by Jay C. Skowronek, Manheim Township.

Disrespectful? There’s a string about tattered colors flying; upside-down colors flying and empty flagpoles at the facebook page, “You know you’re from Columbia PA if…” – The above snapshot was taken yesterday afternoon.

Be careful out there – road rage knows no age | “Woman, 71, arrested in road rage stabbing” – The Wilmington News Journal

“Mommy was a drug addict and that why she is Dead” | A heartbreaking obituary notice – Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home Website

According to the “How They Voted” column in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, Joe Pitts “reincarnate” voted against a bill “to hold President Trump to the same transparency and disclosure standards in his personal finances as HR 1004.”

Save 10 cents a gallon | drive across The River to Wrightsville. – Gas Buddy

Mark Twain cigar label from the Kevin Mac Donnell collection. Photo courtesy of Kevin Mac Donnell. – PHOTO SOURCE: TwainQuotes.com

“What would Mark Twain think of Donald Trump?” – The Conversation The 25th Amendment to the Constitution: if “the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” | “The reasons to impeach Donald Trump, or otherwise remove him from office, continue to mount.” – News Corpse

Yuck – just yuck! Lancaster County’s food serving places’ inspections. – Lancaster Online



Reckon some folks like living on the edge | “This is the eighth time this restaurant has been ruled out of compliance since March 2015. The facility failed its inspection four times in a row between April 2016 and December 2016.” – York County inspections. – The York Dispatch



Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.