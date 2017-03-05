17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Sunday, March 5, 2017

In Uncategorized on March 5, 2017 at 6:47 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “Yes, ‘making their America great again and screw the rest of us’ — that’s their motto.” – Extracted from a letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster by Jay C. Skowronek, Manheim Township.

noflagDisrespectful? There’s a string about tattered colors flying; upside-down colors flying and empty flagpoles at the facebook page, “You know you’re from Columbia PA if…” The above snapshot was taken yesterday afternoon.

  • According to the “How They Voted” column in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, Joe Pitts “reincarnate” voted against  a bill “to hold President Trump to the same transparency and disclosure standards in his personal finances as HR 1004.”

mark-twain

Mark Twain cigar label from the Kevin Mac Donnell collection. Photo courtesy of Kevin Mac Donnell. – PHOTO SOURCE: TwainQuotes.com

food-safety-inspections

6-mayor

7-college-planning

7-job-fair

