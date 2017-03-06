17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Monday, March 2017

In Uncategorized on March 6, 2017 at 6:08 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “Journalists are good at uncovering hidden facts and hating lies, and worrying stories out of dark holes like the terriers we are.” – From the John Kass column in The Chicago Tribune, March 1, 2017.

Second quote for today … “We’re anticipating 2017 to be a particularly risky year for Lyme.” – Extracted from this WITF article: “Forbidding Forecast For Lyme Disease In The Northeast.”

mondays

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: