Today’s news – Thursday, March 9, 2017

Quote for today … “These employees had been there for 20 years and told the governor time and time again they’d never been asked their opinion.” – Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland), a former Ridge staffer, in this Channel 27 article about how Pennsylvania can save money.



End of an era! JCPenney in Park City on the “most at-risk” of closing list. This was the first department store to open in Park City. – Yahoo Finance

The Spring Primary Election will be Tuesday, Mary 16, 2017 | There are a few new names on the list of Unofficial Candidates for Public Office for May 16, 2017 Municipal Primary.

And here’s the list of Unofficial Candidates for Local Election Boards for May 16, 2017 Municipal Primary

Turkey Hill is our at the York’s People’s Bank Park | “Yuengling’s Ice Cream will sell its ice cream at the York Revolution’s home games this season, Revolution officials said.” – Central Penn Business Journal

NBC’s chief stands tough against Wonderland – The Boston Globe

Why is it most folks – including American Hospital Association, the Association of American Medical Colleges, the Catholic Health Association of the United States and the Children’s Hospital Association – don’t like the weasel’s health care bill? – The New York Times

“The biggest losers under the change would be older Americans with low incomes who live in high-cost areas.” – The New York Times