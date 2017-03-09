Today’s news – Thursday, March 9, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Quote for today … “These employees had been there for 20 years and told the governor time and time again they’d never been asked their opinion.” – Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland), a former Ridge staffer, in this Channel 27 article about how Pennsylvania can save money.
- End of an era! JCPenney in Park City on the “most at-risk” of closing list. This was the first department store to open in Park City. – Yahoo Finance
- The Spring Primary Election will be Tuesday, Mary 16, 2017 | There are a few new names on the list of Unofficial Candidates for Public Office for May 16, 2017 Municipal Primary.
- And here’s the list of Unofficial Candidates for Local Election Boards for May 16, 2017 Municipal Primary
- Turkey Hill is our at the York’s People’s Bank Park | “Yuengling’s Ice Cream will sell its ice cream at the York Revolution’s home games this season, Revolution officials said.” – Central Penn Business Journal
- Yay! Spring ahead this weekend. – TimeandDate.com
- NBC’s chief stands tough against Wonderland – The Boston Globe
- Why is it most folks – including American Hospital Association, the Association of American Medical Colleges, the Catholic Health Association of the United States and the Children’s Hospital Association – don’t like the weasel’s health care bill? – The New York Times
- “The biggest losers under the change would be older Americans with low incomes who live in high-cost areas.” – The New York Times
- Roaming Romo | “Cowboys to release all-time leading passer Tony Romo today” – ESPN