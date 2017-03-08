More today’s news – Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “The main advantage of being a congressman is that they and their families will still have premium care and coverage, regardless of how many working class people lose theirs’. ” – Comment following this Penn Live article about the weasel’s health care bill.



Another quote for today … “All I got was obfuscation and stonewalling. Where is Smucker?” – Extracted from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster narrating a West Donegal Township woman’s plight to talk with the newly elected US Representative who seems to follow the former US Representative’s path.

Today is International Women’s Day – Will you #BeBoldForChange?

Turkey Hill buys E-town liquor license for $407,600 | Click here to see the full list of top bidders by county. – from this Central Penn Business Journal article about the big guys buying up the liquor licenses across the state.

“Dumass” statement from Wonderland sycophant – The Washington Post

LIP News tackles the city and county news items that others don’t. Click here to go to the LIP Website and scroll down to read about the antics at the Court House. Particularly eye-popping are the comments at the bottom of this page.