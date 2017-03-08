17512 Columbia

More today’s news – Wednesday, March 8, 2017

In Uncategorized on March 8, 2017 at 5:23 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “The main advantage of being a congressman is that they and their families will still have premium care and coverage, regardless of how many working class people lose theirs’. ” – Comment following this Penn Live article about the weasel’s health care bill.

Another quote for today“All I got was obfuscation and stonewalling. Where is Smucker?” – Extracted from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster narrating a West Donegal Township woman’s plight to talk with the newly elected US Representative who seems to follow the former US Representative’s path.

internationalwomensday-1Today is International Women’s Day – Will you #BeBoldForChange?

lip

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: