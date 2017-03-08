17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Wednesday, March 8, 2017

In Uncategorized on March 8, 2017 at 4:40 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “[The American Health Care Act – AHCA] keeps individual mandate but makes you pay the insurance companies instead of the government.” – Senator Rand Paul in this article (A Mandate, in Other Words -The proposed health-care bill has a different name for penalizing uninsured people.) at The Atlantic.

government ttustSOURCE: The Columbus Dispatch

  • A string of restaurant inspection violations at the Star BuffetPA Restaurant Inspection database [NOTE: All dining facilities in Lancaster County are listed at the database – EXCEPT THOSE IN COLUMBIA! The Borough of Columbia chooses to not use the state’s inspection criteria nor post dining facility inspection results at the state database.]

partners in thyme

  • The “Partners in Thyme” Herb club will meet April 7th, 2017 at the Glen View Alliance Church, 10037 Susquehanna Trail, Glen Rock, PA 17327 at 10:30 AM. After a very successful program in March, given by Elisabeth Weaver of Lancaster Farmacy, (a fantastic five acre herbal and organic vegetable farm) we are now anticipating a very exciting program in April by Lisa Baughman, a tea expert and speaker, from York.  Ms. Baughman travels the world studying and sampling teas from many countries.  She is a member of the Tea Speakers Bureau, a source for Tea Industry Educators.  Once again, this program is open to the public for a $5.00 fee.  Please contact me if you are planning to attend –Barbara Ann de León  (717) 428-2210 | A brown bag lunch will follow, then a short business meeting.  Membership is open so please let us know if you would like to become a member of a stimulating 21st century approach to learning all about herbal healing, culinary and decorative uses of herbs.  Our annual membership dues are only $15.00.  Please contact me – Barbara Ann de León at paroyalty639@yahoo.com or call and leave a message and phone number at (717) 428-2210. – SOURCE news release

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: