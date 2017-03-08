Today’s news – Wednesday, March 8, 2017

The “Partners in Thyme” Herb club will meet April 7th, 2017 at the Glen View Alliance Church, 10037 Susquehanna Trail, Glen Rock, PA 17327 at 10:30 AM.

After a very successful program in March, given by Elisabeth Weaver of Lancaster Farmacy, (a fantastic five acre herbal and organic vegetable farm) we are now anticipating a very exciting program in April by Lisa Baughman, a tea expert and speaker, from York. Ms. Baughman travels the world studying and sampling teas from many countries. She is a member of the Tea Speakers Bureau, a source for Tea Industry Educators. Once again, this program is open to the public for a $5.00 fee. Please contact me if you are planning to attend –

Barbara Ann de León (717) 428-2210 |