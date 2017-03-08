Today’s news – Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Quote for today … “[The American Health Care Act – AHCA] keeps individual mandate but makes you pay the insurance companies instead of the government.” – Senator Rand Paul in this article (A Mandate, in Other Words -The proposed health-care bill has a different name for penalizing uninsured people.) at The Atlantic.
- Columbian’s letter to state elected public servants | State budget cuts affect vulnerable populations.
- They built “Trump-care” but cannot agree it’ll pass – Reuters
- “The Parts of Obamacare Republicans Will Keep, Change or Discard” – The New York Times
- Trust your government? “WikiLeaks’ Vault 7 Shows How CIA Spies on Your TV, Phone, PC, Mac, and More” – The Free Thought Project
- Trust your government? “Fmr Secret Service Agent Turns On Obama to Blow Wiretapping Conspiracy Wide Open” – The Free Thought Project
- Trust your government? “With WikiLeaks Claims of C.I.A. Hacking, How Vulnerable Is Your Smartphone?” – The New York Times
- Trust your government? It’s taken such a long time, but “Restaurant where children were sickened is shut down for building code violations” – Lancaster Online
- A string of restaurant inspection violations at the Star Buffet – PA Restaurant Inspection database [NOTE: All dining facilities in Lancaster County are listed at the database – EXCEPT THOSE IN COLUMBIA! The Borough of Columbia chooses to not use the state’s inspection criteria nor post dining facility inspection results at the state database.]
- Steals $4 million; released on $20,000 bail | Is this a great country or what ... unless you’re arrested for sticking up a convenience store and you’re not white? – Lehigh Valley Live
- Trust your government? “How to protect your private data when you travel to the United States” – The Conversation
- Trust your government? “Trump’s attacks on the media send dangerous message to world’s press freedom predators” – Reporters Without Borders
- “Spaghetti Dinner To Benefit Columbia Homes Of Hope” – The Merchandiser
- The “Partners in Thyme” Herb club will meet April 7th, 2017 at the Glen View Alliance Church, 10037 Susquehanna Trail, Glen Rock, PA 17327 at 10:30 AM. After a very successful program in March, given by Elisabeth Weaver of Lancaster Farmacy, (a fantastic five acre herbal and organic vegetable farm) we are now anticipating a very exciting program in April by Lisa Baughman, a tea expert and speaker, from York. Ms. Baughman travels the world studying and sampling teas from many countries. She is a member of the Tea Speakers Bureau, a source for Tea Industry Educators. Once again, this program is open to the public for a $5.00 fee. Please contact me if you are planning to attend –Barbara Ann de León (717) 428-2210 | A brown bag lunch will follow, then a short business meeting. Membership is open so please let us know if you would like to become a member of a stimulating 21st century approach to learning all about herbal healing, culinary and decorative uses of herbs. Our annual membership dues are only $15.00. Please contact me – Barbara Ann de León at paroyalty639@yahoo.com or call and leave a message and phone number at (717) 428-2210. – SOURCE news release
- What is a refugee? “Understanding the Greatest Refugee Crisis of Our Times” – Franklin & Marshall College