Today’s news – Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … Among the changes in the new Republican-crafted “Obamacare Repeal and Replacement bill”: “Repeals all appropriations for the Prevention and Public Health Fund, which provides funding to a variety of public health concerns, like Alzheimer’s research, diabetes prevention, heart disease prevention, anti-smoking initiatives, immunization, scientific support for state and local officials to detect and respond to outbreaks, and much more.” – Consumerist.com



Columbia news, views & reviews posted information about property reassessment in December.

Last night WGAL-TV8 had a segment about property tax assessment that’s now under way.

Realtor.com has a listing of “by street” Property Records & Home Values for all of Columbia.

Equity! | An article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster notes that Armstrong Flooring will eliminate 40 jobs in a cost reduction program. Bet there’ll be no impact at the top of Armstrong’s labor pool..

Bet, too, the 40 persons who lose their jobs will not be getting one-and-a-quarter million good bye gifts.

Really? $1,000 a year for healthcare insurance! | This is from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “A few facts for context: Rank-and-file legislators’ base pay for 2017 is $86,478.50; in 2016, the Pennsylvania House had scheduled 70 days to be in session; and members can purchase health care for $1,000 a year — an amount many Pennsylvanians pay per month .”

Another full page of letters-to-the-editor in LNP – Always Lancaster again! Almost all divergent and polarized.

ATTENTION Clubs, churches, small business owners, government: “Seven sure-fire ways to catch a corporate thief” – Central Penn Business Journal