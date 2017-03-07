17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Tuesday, March 7, 2017

In Uncategorized on March 7, 2017 at 4:33 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … Among the changes in the new Republican-crafted “Obamacare Repeal and Replacement bill”: Repeals all appropriations for the Prevention and Public Health Fund, which provides funding to a variety of public health concerns, like Alzheimer’s research, diabetes prevention, heart disease prevention, anti-smoking initiatives, immunization, scientific support for state and local officials to detect and respond to outbreaks, and much more.” – Consumerist.com

reassessmentColumbia news, views & reviews posted information about property reassessment in December.

  • Equity! | An article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster notes that Armstrong Flooring will eliminate 40 jobs in a cost reduction program. Bet there’ll be no impact at the top of Armstrong’s labor pool..
  • Really? $1,000 a year for healthcare insurance! | This is from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “A few facts for context: Rank-and-file legislators’ base pay for 2017 is $86,478.50; in 2016, the Pennsylvania House had scheduled 70 days to be in session; and members can purchase health care for $1,000 a year — an amount many Pennsylvanians pay per month.”
  • Another full page of letters-to-the-editor in LNP – Always Lancaster again! Almost all divergent and polarized.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: