17512 Columbia

Snow Emergency announced for Columbia | Snow Emergency – Snow Storm Stella

In Everyday Living, Government, In Columbia on March 13, 2017 at 2:15 pm

Posted at the Columbia Borough Website

March 13, 2017

SNOW EMERGENCY

A Snow Emergency will be in effect in the Borough of Columbia beginning at 10:00 PM, Monday, March 13, 2017. The Snow Emergency will remain in effect until further notice. The Snow Emergency will be to facilitate clean-up efforts in the Borough.

Vehicle travel on Borough Streets marked as “Snow Emergency Routes” shall be in accordance with the Borough’s “Snow Emergency Ordinance” except for emergency situations. No person shall operate a vehicle on any Snow Emergency Route in such a manner or in such condition as to allow or permit such vehicle to become stalled on a “Snow Emergency Route” either by reason of the fact that the driving wheels are not equipped with chains or proper tires, by the exhaustion of the fuel supply to the vehicle, or by abandonment of the vehicle.

Click here to read the announcement in full.

HOW MUCH SNOW.jpg

