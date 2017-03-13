Today’s news – Monday, March 13, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Quote for today … “ … it is important for residents to be prepared with emergency supplies at home. Some of those items include; an emergency kit with provisions for a minimum of 3 days, rock salt, snow shovels and a radio. For more information visit the PEMA site here. ” – Extracted from this FOX43-TV article: “PennDOT, state officials taking proactive steps as winter storm approaches.”
Second quote for today … “America is now governed by a president and party that fundamentally don’t accept the idea that there are objective facts. Instead, they want everyone to accept that reality is whatever they say it is.” – Paul Krugman column in The New York Times
- Penn Live tells us to prepare for 15 or so inches.
- York County Senator Scott Wagner often spouts far right dogma; here’s part of his campaign ideas to “Fix Pennsylvania” as he sets sight on becoming the Commonwealth’s next governor.
- Wonder how many scheduled meetings and event will be canceled this week? We just received out first cancellation in an email.
- This Columbian’s letter to state elected public servants appears in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s letters to the editor | State budget cuts affect vulnerable populations.
- But it’s another full page of letters with comments about changing the property tax system, climate change, the left-wing Democratic party and … noticeably … a few more letters condemning the current POTUS.
- Shooting in Columbia makes in onto Columbia Police Department’s facebook page. Hours after being reported at Columbia Spy, Lancaster Online and many other media sites.
- Hope in one hand; poop in the other: “Kentucky Community Hopes Trump Infrastructure Plan Will Fix Water System” – NPR