17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Monday, March 13, 2017

March 13, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “ … it is important for residents to be prepared with emergency supplies at home. Some of those items include; an emergency kit with provisions for a minimum of 3 days, rock salt, snow shovels and a radio. For more information visit the PEMA site here. – Extracted from this FOX43-TV article: “PennDOT, state officials taking proactive steps as winter storm approaches.”

Second quote for today … “America is now governed by a president and party that fundamentally don’t accept the idea that there are objective facts. Instead, they want everyone to accept that reality is whatever they say it is.” – Paul Krugman column in The New York Times

broken system

  • Wonder how many scheduled meetings and event will be canceled this week?  We just received out first cancellation in an email.
  • But it’s another full page of letters with comments about changing the property tax system, climate change, the left-wing Democratic party and … noticeably …  a few more letters condemning the current POTUS.

ncaa bracketClick on the graphic or here to download the bracket (and to enlarge to read).

