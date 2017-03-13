Today’s news – Monday, March 13, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “ … it is important for residents to be prepared with emergency supplies at home. Some of those items include; an emergency kit with provisions for a minimum of 3 days, rock salt, snow shovels and a radio. For more information visit the PEMA site here. ” – Extracted from this FOX43-TV article: “PennDOT, state officials taking proactive steps as winter storm approaches.”

Second quote for today … “America is now governed by a president and party that fundamentally don’t accept the idea that there are objective facts. Instead, they want everyone to accept that reality is whatever they say it is.” – Paul Krugman column in The New York Times

Penn Live tells us to prepare for 15 or so inches.

York County Senator Scott Wagner often spouts far right dogma; here’s part of his campaign ideas to “Fix Pennsylvania” as he sets sight on becoming the Commonwealth’s next governor.

Wonder how many scheduled meetings and event will be canceled this week? We just received out first cancellation in an email.

This Columbian’s letter to state elected public servants appears in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s letters to the editor | State budget cuts affect vulnerable populations.

But it’s another full page of letters with comments about changing the property tax system, climate change, the left-wing Democratic party and … noticeably … a few more letters condemning the current POTUS.

Click on the graphic or here to download the bracket (and to enlarge to read).

Shooting in Columbia makes in onto Columbia Police Department’s facebook page. Hours after being reported at Columbia Spy, Lancaster Online and many other media sites.

Hope in one hand; poop in the other: “Kentucky Community Hopes Trump Infrastructure Plan Will Fix Water System” – NPR