Snow emergency information

At tonight’s council meeting, the mayor said that emergency shelters will be announced for anyone seeking shelter during the snow emergency.
PHONE (717) 684 – 7735 Non-Emergency
1-800-957-2677 LANCASTER COUNTY DISPATCH Non-Emergency
CALL 9-1-1 for emergencies
Columbia Borough School District will be closed
Columbia Meals on Wheels will be closed.
Columbia Public Library will be closed
The Turkey Hill Experience will be closed.
Check FOX 43- TV for closings (some different entities listed here)
Check Lancaster Online for closings.
Check Columbia news, views & reviews as long as there’s electric power.