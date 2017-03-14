Today’s news – Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “ … McConnell has voted 17 times against raising the minimum wage, McConnell has been consistently outspoken about his opposition to raising the federal minimum wage, arguing that it is a job-killer.” – Extracted from this FactCheck.org piece on the US Senator from Kentucky and Senate Majority Leader. A lifetime at the trough!

Columbia is under a SNOW EMERGENCY!

POTUS’s most recent executive order designed to “Improve the Efficiency, Effectiveness, and Accountability of Federal Agencies” by reorganizing governmental functions and eliminate unnecessary agencies… “

Total Government Employment Since 1962 has been falling with the harshest decline (about 50%) in Uniformed Military Personnel – United States Office of Personnel Management report

Columbia’s council, at last night’s meeting, voted to advertise to hire three part-time, seasonal trolley drivers. The drivers will be under the direction of the Highway Manager and must have “Class A or B, PA Commercial Drivers’ License with passenger endorsement.”

Council also approved the hiring of a new police officer, contingent “upon successful completion of all pre- and post-employment testing.”

The FINAL AGENDA for last night’s meeting was cast onto the big-screen monitor for the citizens and observers to see (though the wall placement is on the oblique for many in the gallery.

Thursday’ night’s School Board meeting agenda is posted at the School District’s Website.

At the School District’s meetings, agendas are projected onto a screen at a 90 degree angle to facilitate viewing and following along by citizens attending the meeting. The meeting agendas, are also quite helpful for citizens (and we suspect directors) because many of the attachments to the agenda items are “clickable.

Could you live on $174,000 per year, plus benefits? That’s the base salary for the “elected public servants” in Wonderland. Ever wonder ho w so many of these lifetime “elected public servants” could build so much “net worth?”

And this “good ole’ boy” – who’s never had a real job outside of guv’ment and has a net worth of over $22 million – stays at the trough so he can keep the minimum wage abysmally low.

Yep, another full page of letters-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. This is democracy in action with differing viewpoints and perspectives – well, there’s a letter that actually speaks for many. It’s about that “comcastic” cable / Internet provider that enjoys the protection of so many “elected public servants.”

Register here to attend this WITF event at Elizabethtown College, Monday, March 20th at 7pm.