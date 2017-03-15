Today’s news … Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Fourth Friday: Susquehanna Center for the Creative Arts (224 Locust St) is still showcasing Wrightsville artist, Frank Morgan. Garth Gallery (22 S Second St) will feature their Annual Abstract Exhibit.

Looking ahead, the Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, which coordinates Fourth Friday in the River Towns, is initiating a new program this spring and summer.

Through the Fire Studios is trying something different for the next Fourth Friday, 5-8, March 24th, and next day Saturday, 9-5, March 25th. A kind of ‘Artsy’ Flea Market! Exchange! Swap! Bizarre! TTFire Sales! A place for artists to sell and buy things that artists collect—things from our attic, or just downsizing archives of artwork or collectibles.

Studio owner, Ben Ahlgrim, will offer indoor spaces in the gallery area measuring approximately 10’X10’. A limited number of round tables are available (first-come/first-serve) for those who can’t supply their own. Spaces are limited. A specially priced introductory fee of $30 will secure your space for both Friday evening 5-8 and Sat 9-5. Reserve your space today!