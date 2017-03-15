Columbia Borough Snow Emergency has been lifted

According to the Borough Website, “The Snow Emergency in Columbia Borough has been lifted as of 3:00 pm Wednesday, March 15. Cleanup will continue during the remainder of the week. Residents will be notified if moving their vehicle is necessary.”

If you’re signed up to receive email alerts from the Borough, you should have received an email similar to this one received at 7:02 pm.

