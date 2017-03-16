Today’s news – Thursday, March 16, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “As we all see everyday on the news, with the corruption and collusion in our federal and state government, it is time we stepped up and requested more of our local municipalities. I have asked several times that state Rep. Bryan Cutler introduce a bill that would require the recording of videos of our local township committee meetings. For legal reasons, it should be mandatory.” – from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Tomorrow’s St. Patrick’s Day | “St. Patrick’s Day occurs annually on March 17 in observance of the death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. What began as a religious feast day in the 17th century has evolved into a variety of festivals across the globe celebrating Irish culture with parades, special foods, music, dancing, and a whole lot of green.” – History.com

Right for students; not for schools | “Pennsylvania is shying away from controversial A-F grading system for public schools” – Lancaster Online

Wolf Administration Warns of Phone Scam Using State Health Center Phone Numbers – news release



Stella sparks “women fight” and over 182 comments at Penn Live

“The hallmarks of fascism” – a letter-to-the-editor – Lancaster Online

Town for sale – Penn Live

Weasel-nomics “WealthCare Plan” | Shoring up the fat cats – The New York Times