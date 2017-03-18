Today’s news – Saturday, March 18, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “After a bitter debate between representatives from north and south of the Mason-Dixon Line, the House agreed to a bill retaining New York City as the temporary residence and locating the permanent capital on the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania. Most representatives expected Wright’s Ferry, renamed Columbia in 1788, to be the specific site. Instead the Senate named Germantown, seven miles north of Philadelphia.” – from this George Washington University reference

Almost; not capital for one day | “How Pennsylvania lost its chance to have the nation’s capital” – Penn Live

Tonite at 7:00 pm!!!

Hoarding is dangerous | This week’s fire deaths in Denver are a call to recognize the importance of knowing about “Hoarding and Fire Safety.”

JCPenney is staying open in Park City – Lancaster Online

A couple Giant stores are closing – Lancaster Online

Letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster – “Much of the truth is hidden in our society.”

For your Wednesday night planning.

Another day with a full page of letters-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster! Great sign | the democracy lives.