Today’s news – Sunday, March 19, 2017

Quote for today … “One swallow does not make a spring. Bluebirds are a sign of spring; warm weather and gentle south breezes they bring. In spring, no one thinks of the snow that fell last year. Don’t say that spring has come until you can put your foot on nine daisies. Spring-time sweet! The whole Earth smiles, thy coming to greet.” – The First Day of Spring arrives tomorrow. We found this little verse particularly applicable, especially since we still have reminders of the snow that fell last week. The Vernal Equinox, and a lot more about spring is in this piece at The Old Farmer’s Almanac.



We caught the last show of Columbia Junior and Senior High School’s Theatre Department’s production of “The Little Mermaid” last night. What a wonderful rendition these enthusiastic students, musicians, boosters, Moms and Dads, teachers, friends and supporters generated! The musicians were talented! The actors and the direction; flawlessly ebullient! The stage settings were gorgeous and captivating!

The story line: Fish chick, of royalty, falls for landlubber of royalty, too. Controlling underwater Dad, and King, tries to control the young’un and drives her into the arms of the guy atop the water. There’s a Faustian turn as the delightfully wicked Ursula deals for the fish chick’s, Ariel’s, voice. There’s a better description of the plotline at WikipediA.

As so many are wont to condemn the loss of community, the wretched actions of kids in town and the minuses of the Columbia High School, the folks who pitched into bring The Little Mermaid to Columbia for a week in March dispelled all of these charges. This was a marvelous community gain and we’re certain the hundreds people who attended one of the four shows are proud of Columbia and its Theatre Department.

York Representative faces the “town hall” for real. – The York Dispatch [NOTE: When you read this article, you’ll see so much you’ll be shaking your head. We did!]

Today’s LNP – Always Lancaster has several articles about Pequea Valley’s education programs that encourage students to “reinvent” the way they look at education. Really good stuff.

Another “shaking our head” in disbelief moment – Lancaster County’s food serving places’ inspections. – Lancaster Online

York County’s food serving places’ inspections includes lots of violations at the Olive Garden and, you’ll never guess, a Mickey D’s.– The York Dispatch

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Could it be? “sit down and shut the f*** up.” is what a Lititz woman says the local constabularies said in this FOX43-TV article.

Chuck Berry is gone – Billboard magazine

The benefits of riding a bike at 105 years old are exaggerated – though doing it at 105 years old is amazing!

Think we’re not divided? Letters-to-the-editors in area newspapers and raucous events with elected public servants clearly shows the disconnects. Some of the editorial columns show downright scary, illogical logic. Take a look at the comments following this Penn Live article of the town hall meeting in Red Lion.