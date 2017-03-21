Today’s news – Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “If your email address is with “Hotmail” the Borough Email Alerts will no longer be delivered to you. Hotmail has blocked Borough Emails as Spam. Please re-register for email alerts using another email address if you would like to continue receiving Borough Email Alterts.” – NOTE at the Borough Website



Another quote for today … “Ivanka into the White House? It’s like a coup, and the dictator’s family is moving into the palace as it prepares to the loot the country.” – Robert Reich Tweet.

Click here or on the graphic above to see the program from last night’s “Trust, Transparency and the News” forum/panel discussion at Elizabethtown College last night.

Over 100 people attended the presentation at Gibble Auditorium to listen to panelists respond to questions submitted by people in the audience.

“A glimpse at tonight’s ‘Trust, Transparency & the News’ panel with WITF and Lancaster News. Media panelists from WITF and LNP discuss what they do and how they work to get it right. Tim Lambert, WITF, ‘local journalism jobs have been bleeding. There are far fewer journalists covering local news–the things that directly affect us.’ Tom Murse, LNP, ‘with online stories we witness fact checking in real time from readers.'” – Elizabethtown College’s facebook page

“In 2005, for every one digital-only journalist, there were 20 newspaper journalists. In 2015, for every one digital-only journalist, there were four newspaper journalists.” – Columbia Journalism Review

PA bill would take away police identity disclosure in shootings – Penn Live

“FAKE NEWS?” – “Nyet” necessarily so: FBI Director – The Boston Globe

“‘eyes and ears’ move into the White House – The Hill [NOTE: Kind of a modern-day Beverly Hillbillies.]

Blue Buffalo dog food recall – US Food and Drug Administration

Borough Council Safety Committee minutes are detailed and comprehensive – The minutes from the SPECIAL MEETING are especially so.

Bur no recent minutes posted from the Community Development Committee since December, 2016.

Get to know Mitch Cooper in an LNP – Always Lancaster article in today’s paper. Cooper is the operator of Cooper’s Comics at the corner of Locust and Fifth Streets.

As you read the article, know that Cobalt probably is not the computer language; more likely, it’s COBOL (Common Business Oriented Language).

Search advertised openings here.

“The Zoning Hearing Board of the Borough of Columbia will meet on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at 7:00 P.M.” – Columbia Borough Website

“ After a very successful program in March, given by Elisabeth Weaver of Lancaster Farmacy, (a fantastic five acre herbal and organic vegetable farm) we are now anticipating a very exciting program in April by Lisa Baughman , a tea expert and speaker, from York. Ms. Baughman travels the world studying and sampling teas from many countries. She is a member of the Tea Speakers Bureau, a source for Tea Industry Educators. Once again, this program is open to the public for a $5.00 fee. Please contact me if you are planning to attend – Barbara Ann de León (717) 428-2210. A brown bag lunch will follow, then a short business meeting. Membership is open so please let us know if you would like to become a member of a stimulating 21st century approach to learning all about herbal healing, culinary and decorative uses of herbs. Our annual membership dues are only $15.00. Please contact me – Barbara Ann de León atparoyalty639@yahoo.com or call and leave a message and phone number at (717) 428-2210.” – news release

