Today’s news – Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Quote for today … “The country, states, counties and school districts are all going broke paying the pensions and benefits. Taxpayers are going broke paying higher taxes every year to pay these pensions and benefits.” –From a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. [NOTE: Sorry, we’re struggling to see the logic in this line. People work, people get benefits that include pensions and benefits. The time for (and we hate application of the word) REFORMS is before the action, not after the action.]



Every week or so, a new post at the Columbia Police Department facebook page.

Sad day! Lancaster’s Kmart will close on Sunday; was huge deal when it opened in 1970. – Lancaster Online



EMPLOYMENT NOTICE – The Borough of Columbia is accepting applications until March 31, 2017 for a Seasonal Part-time Trolley Driver. Must have high school diploma or GED, valid Class A or B CDL license with passenger endorsement, a clean driving record, experience as a school bus driver or public transit operator preferred. The successful candidate(s) will be required to obtain a CDL Medical examination / certification every two years by a specified physician. Current pay rate is $12.00 – $15.00/hour after 90 day probation period. Applications and job descriptions are available at the Columbia Borough Municipal Building, 308 Locust St., Columbia, PA 17512, EOE. – Borough Website

UH-rahhh! Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) members from around the country have converged on D.C. to present our annual policy agenda, a landmark document.

Nuke, nuke, nuke – nuke of earl – The Center for Public Integrity