Today’s news – Thursday, March 23, 2013

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Quote for today … “Lancaster County’s population inched closer to the 550,000 mark in 2016, growing by more than 2,100 people over the previous year and at a pace that is among the fastest in Pennsylvania. ” –Lead sentence in an LNP – Always Lancaster article about population growth in Pennsylvania. [NOTE: Looks like community development will naturally have come to Columbia – with or without local initiatives – if anyone knew what the were.]
Click here for more dashboards.
- Tough selling from an empty basket | “Sears and Kmart might not have enough money to stock their shelves” – USA Today
- Things no one tells you if you live or might be considering to invest in Columbia | what happens in the Council’s Community Development committee meetings.
- Seems supporters for the weasel’s healthcare bill are hard to come by – The National Review
- Noticed a municipal brief in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “Deb Drury, executive director of the Elizabethtown Library, asked council to raise its annual contribution from $36,000 to about $57,500, or $5 per resident.According to the posted budget, Columbia allocates $10,000 to its library.
- AND IN THE SCHOOL BRIEFS in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, it states, Iris Garrido resigned from the school board for “health reasons.”
- Curious because Columbia Spy reported no reason for the resignation. Some citizens believe the resignation came about as a result of a change in employment that might be considered a conflict.
- Columbia news, views & reviews was not able to attend that meeting due to a conflict, but an inconsistently reported “fact” is one of the reasons we encourage citizens to attend meetings – to get unfiltered, first-hand observation about what happened.