Today’s news – Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Quote for today … “The Democrats will make a deal with me on healthcare as soon as ObamaCare folds – not long. Do not worry, we are in very good shape!” – Tweet from Wonderland.

A second quote … “who would want to see that lardo strip. yuck.” – Comment following this Penn Live article: “From reality star to stripper: Jon Gosselin to debut new set of skills.”

Carlisle Police Department warns Carlisle’s citizens about FAKE NEWS on facebook. – FOX43-TV

York County woman texting and “has been charged with homicide by vehicle” free on $25,000 bail. Really for killing someone? Think justice is color-blind? – Penn Live

$250,000 bail | “A 26-year-old Lancaster man is behind bars after being charged with engaging in sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl.” – Lancaster Online

$50,000 bail | Columbia’s assault duo – Lancaster Online [NOTE: Do read the comments following this article – appears there may be more to the story.]

America’s dumbest congressman | Thank goodness he’s not ours – Daily KOS

Old news now, but … insurance companies would have made out “so great” under Trump-RyanCare. Odds are they’ll be prodding their pawns (our “elected public servants”) for another go. – In These Times

Irony in headlines: These two headlines jumped out from yesterday’s vox.com email: “Millions face starvation as Trump plans cuts to foreign aid” and “Millions face starvation as Trump plans cuts to foreign aid.”

They’re at odds with the “American legacy” we grew up with.

“DCCC Targets Costello, Meehan and Smucker With Digital Ads on AHCA” – Politics PA

Lash out at Lebanon County’s Representative Dent | “You’re ‘destroying the Republican party’” – Lebanon Daily News

Unhappy with the new neighbors – The Washington Post

Everyone will know you’re an open book | “Last week, the United States Senate quietly voted to repeal the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband privacy rules.” – MarketPlace

Lancaster County Sheriff’s sale listing – some Columbia properties canceled; some not