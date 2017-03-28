Today’s news – Tuesday, March 28, 2017

17512 Columbia

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … The Democrats will make a deal with me on healthcare as soon as ObamaCare folds – not long. Do not worry, we are in very good shape!”Tweet from Wonderland.

A second quote … “who would want to see that lardo strip.  yuck.” – Comment following this Penn Live article: “From reality star to stripper: Jon Gosselin to debut new set of skills.”

  • $250,000 bail | “A 26-year-old Lancaster man is behind bars after being charged with engaging in sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl.” – Lancaster Online
  • $50,000 bail | Columbia’s assault duoLancaster Online [NOTE: Do read the comments following this article – appears there may be more to the story.]
  • Irony in headlines: These two headlines jumped out from yesterday’s vox.com email: “Millions face starvation as Trump plans cuts to foreign aid” and “Millions face starvation as Trump plans cuts to foreign aid.” 
  • They’re at odds with the “American legacy” we grew up with.

