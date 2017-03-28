Today’s news – Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Quote for today … “The Democrats will make a deal with me on healthcare as soon as ObamaCare folds – not long. Do not worry, we are in very good shape!” – Tweet from Wonderland.
A second quote … “who would want to see that lardo strip. yuck.” – Comment following this Penn Live article: “From reality star to stripper: Jon Gosselin to debut new set of skills.”
- Carlisle Police Department warns Carlisle’s citizens about FAKE NEWS on facebook. – FOX43-TV
- York County woman texting and “has been charged with homicide by vehicle” free on $25,000 bail. Really for killing someone? Think justice is color-blind? – Penn Live
- $250,000 bail | “A 26-year-old Lancaster man is behind bars after being charged with engaging in sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl.” – Lancaster Online
- $50,000 bail | Columbia’s assault duo – Lancaster Online [NOTE: Do read the comments following this article – appears there may be more to the story.]
- “AP Classes Are a Scam” – The Atlantic
- America’s dumbest congressman | Thank goodness he’s not ours – Daily KOS
- Old news now, but … insurance companies would have made out “so great” under Trump-RyanCare. Odds are they’ll be prodding their pawns (our “elected public servants”) for another go. – In These Times
- Irony in headlines: These two headlines jumped out from yesterday’s vox.com email: “Millions face starvation as Trump plans cuts to foreign aid” and “Millions face starvation as Trump plans cuts to foreign aid.”
- They’re at odds with the “American legacy” we grew up with.
“DCCC Targets Costello, Meehan and Smucker With Digital Ads on AHCA” – Politics PA
- Lash out at Lebanon County’s Representative Dent | “You’re ‘destroying the Republican party’” – Lebanon Daily News
- Unhappy with the new neighbors – The Washington Post
- Everyone will know you’re an open book | “Last week, the United States Senate quietly voted to repeal the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband privacy rules.” – MarketPlace
- “Wow! The Maryland Senate just voted 35-10 to ban fracking in Maryland!“ – foodandwaterwatch
- You didn’t use your turn signal, Grandpa. POW, you’re going to the hospital – The Reciord-Eagle, Traverse City, MI
- Lancaster County Sheriff’s sale listing – some Columbia properties canceled; some not