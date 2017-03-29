Today’s news – Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “We should support the police, but when they adopt the street code of not snitching, then they are just as bad as the criminals they arrest.” – One of the comments following the Lancaster Online article about the city police officer on trial for excessive force-related charges.

A second quote … “Lancaster city police Sgt. Raymond Corll has been paid nearly $120,000 since he was placed on administrative leave in 2015.” – From a page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster about the person on trial.

A third quote … “Keep shaking your head. We are all shaking our heads.” – Comment following this Penn Live article: “Sean Spicer snaps at reporter April Ryan: ‘Stop shaking your head’”

This post at the “What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area” facebook site includes the above photo and this statement: “So I thought trash wasn’t supposed to be visible from the street? Trash day today and nothing has been picked up, in fact the trash company came and picked up the ‘regular’ trash…. this has been sitting since last week…. 3 phone calls to the boro office and NO response yet……..” And a string of comments follow.

“Training Your Brain So That You Don’t Need Reading Glasses” – The New York Times

Bob’s Critters former owner guilty of 34 counts of animal cruelty. – The York Dispatch

Bob’s Critters is now Mike’s Critters – maybe new owners will do better than cruelty. The Website remains: http://www.bobscritters.com/

“Good Cop Quits, Crosses Blue Line After Video Shows Fellow Cops Allow K9 to Maul Innocent Man” – The Free Thought Project

Got this personal email reply from one of our elected public servants yesterday. The email was in response to my email to him encouraging him to consider voting against the bill that takes away individual Internet privacy and transfers more power to the Internet providers.

So what’s in this bill: “ Internet Service Providers ( ISPs) collect all of your internet activity–browser history, search queries, and location data (including on your phone). ISPs have a complete history of your online persona—-which is a lot more than any single online advertiser or platform. “With this complete information, ISPs could create a profile of you that could be up for sale to any corporation or government, including things like:

Medical conditions from search

Sexual preferences from pornography

Gender identity

Financial overview

Political alignment

Religious beliefs “We know they collect this information. If passed, they will legally be allowed to use it, sell it, and share it as they see fit. This could lead to increased surveillance and discrimination based on a person’s race, religion, gender identity, financial situation, or medical conditions.” – Daily Koz