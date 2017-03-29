17512 Columbia

Sell out – for a few pieces of silver

March 29, 2017

“and said, ‘What will you give me if I deliver him over to you?’ And they paid him thirty pieces of silver” – Matthew 26:15

sold out

“The U.S. Senate voted last week to allow internet service providers to sell data about their customers’ online activities to advertisers. The House of Representatives agreed on Tuesday; President Trump is expected to sign the measure into law.” – Read this article at The Conversation in its entirety: Trump’s FCC continues to redefine the public interest as business interests.”

How do these people sleep? Probably like Scrooge McDuck … on huge sacks of money!

But Jesus said again, ‘Dear children, it is very hard to enter the Kingdom of God.  In fact, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich person to enter the Kingdom of God!’”

  1. Given what the House did for our internet privacy yesterday, I would like to share a quote from the great playwright George Bernard Shaw that seems to be appropriate here: “The more I see of the moneyed class, the more I understand the guillotine.”

    Richard Burrill 29 March 2017 at 9am

