17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Thursday, March 30, 2017

In Uncategorized on March 30, 2017 at 6:15 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “Around 3:45pm today right by the washington boro park Alexis Allen and i spotted a mother and 17 month old boy in trouble! The baby was not breathing and non responsive! Lexie quickly performed CPR and after about 1 minute the baby was revived!” – Beginning of a string at this facebook page, “You know you’re from Columbia PA if…” on March 27.  Today, the article about Alexis Allen’s heroic actions are a top-of-page one LNP – Always Lancaster article.

alexis

A Second quote for today … “Smoke Alarms Save Lives! The American Red Cross volunteers will be going door-to-door in parts of Columbia, Lancaster County to install FREE smoke alarms on Friday, May 19, 2017 from 9am to 1pm. Please visit www.columbiapa.net and click on ‘Departments and Services’ then ‘EMS/Fire/Community Services’ to see if your house is in the designated area.” – A “Notify Me” email from Columbia Borough.

smoke alarmsPut this date on your calendar – if you life in the defined area.

  • That’s one way to handle school malcontents – suspend ’em. – FOX43-TV
  • When young teenage girls disappear they’re often “running away” despite rumors – West Manheim Township Police Department uses its facebook page to clear up the York County “disappeared teen” rumors.

party

  • Snail Mail Congress “is a tool that makes contacting your members of congress through postal mail even easier than sending an email.”
  • Food and access to it gets good coverage in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster with an article about a program designed to introduce healthy foods in place at Taylor School and a column by Ismail Smith-Wade-El about the dearth of access to healthy foods in Lancaster or in any community.
  • Ed Schopf’s letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster marvels that, at age 80, he’s still alive after living in a house with asbestos, lead and other apparent contaminants. He also asks, “And why are the landlords always singled out and put upon by the governing bodies?”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: