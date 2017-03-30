Today’s news – Thursday, March 30, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “Around 3:45pm today right by the washington boro park Alexis Allen and i spotted a mother and 17 month old boy in trouble! The baby was not breathing and non responsive! Lexie quickly performed CPR and after about 1 minute the baby was revived!” – Beginning of a string at this facebook page, “You know you’re from Columbia PA if…” on March 27. Today, the article about Alexis Allen’s heroic actions are a top-of-page one LNP – Always Lancaster article.

A Second quote for today … “Smoke Alarms Save Lives! The American Red Cross volunteers will be going door-to-door in parts of Columbia, Lancaster County to install FREE smoke alarms on Friday, May 19, 2017 from 9am to 1pm. Please visit www.columbiapa.net and click on ‘Departments and Services’ then ‘EMS/Fire/Community Services’ to see if your house is in the designated area.” – A “Notify Me” email from Columbia Borough.

Put this date on your calendar – if you life in the defined area.

That’s one way to handle school malcontents – suspend ’em. – FOX43-TV

Take your daughter to work day is coming; it’s the fourth Thursday of April. | By then it’ll be take the entire “famn damily to work day!”

When young teenage girls disappear they’re often “running away” despite rumors – West Manheim Township Police Department uses its facebook page to clear up the York County “disappeared teen” rumors.

Hershey school board votes against tax abatement idea – Central Penn Business Journal

When did you stop beating your wife? In Mountville. – FOX43-TV

Snail Mail Congress “is a tool that makes contacting your members of congress through postal mail even easier than sending an email.”

OUR MISTAKE – YOU LOSE! – The Altoona Mirror

Food and access to it gets good coverage in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster with an article about a program designed to introduce healthy foods in place at Taylor School and a column by Ismail Smith-Wade-El about the dearth of access to healthy foods in Lancaster or in any community.

Ed Schopf’s letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster marvels that, at age 80, he’s still alive after living in a house with asbestos, lead and other apparent contaminants. He also asks, “And why are the landlords always singled out and put upon by the governing bodies?”

Pennsylvania politics are awful and highly corrupt – “but lawmakers show little will to act” – Penn Live ( WHY? Because it’s so lucrative when you’re at the trough! )