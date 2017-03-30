why we need political reform.

So we don’t keep spending lives and incredible sums of money getting involved in no-plan, no-reason wars just to direct mountains of cash into military businesses and contractors.

So we can retain individual liberty and privacy just to direct mountains of cash to Comcast and other Internet Service Providers : “What the Repeal of Online Privacy Protections Means for You”

Eradication of the “wild-ass ‘guestimates’” of economic impact for spending buckets filled with kazillions in federal funding for projects that over-promise and under deliver.

A tax system that is fair, simple and not stacked in favor of the corporations and the uber-wealthy. ” … in the last 15 years we have virtually abolished the tax on large corporations, while increasing the tax on poor families by several hundred percent.”

A “throw the rascals out” purging of these greedy “elected public servants” – Real reform of the Martin Luther kind.

Distancing from Russia – Today’s the anniversary of another deal with Russia.

An enlightened understanding of what built this already great nation.

“and said, ‘What will you give me if I deliver him over to you?’ And they paid him thirty pieces of silver” – Matthew 26:15

“The U.S. Senate voted last week to allow internet service providers to sell data about their customers’ online activities to advertisers. The House of Representatives agreed on Tuesday; President Trump is expected to sign the measure into law.” – Read this article at The Conversation in its entirety: “Trump’s FCC continues to redefine the public interest as business interests.”

How do these people sleep? Probably like Scrooge McDuck … on huge sacks of money!

“But Jesus said again, ‘Dear children, it is very hard to enter the Kingdom of God. In fact, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich person to enter the Kingdom of God!’”