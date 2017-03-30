17512 Columbia

why we need political reform.

In Opinions, Uncategorized on March 30, 2017 at 8:36 am

POLITICAL REFORM

  • So we don’t keep spending lives and incredible sums of money getting involved in no-plan, no-reason wars just to direct mountains of cash into military businesses and contractors.

“and said, ‘What will you give me if I deliver him over to you?’ And they paid him thirty pieces of silver” – Matthew 26:15

sold out

“The U.S. Senate voted last week to allow internet service providers to sell data about their customers’ online activities to advertisers. The House of Representatives agreed on Tuesday; President Trump is expected to sign the measure into law.” – Read this article at The Conversation in its entirety: Trump’s FCC continues to redefine the public interest as business interests.”

How do these people sleep? Probably like Scrooge McDuck … on huge sacks of money!

But Jesus said again, ‘Dear children, it is very hard to enter the Kingdom of God.  In fact, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich person to enter the Kingdom of God!’”

