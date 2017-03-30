why we need political reform.

- So we don’t keep spending lives and incredible sums of money getting involved in no-plan, no-reason wars just to direct mountains of cash into military businesses and contractors.
- So we can retain individual liberty and privacy just to direct mountains of cash to Comcast and other Internet Service Providers : “What the Repeal of Online Privacy Protections Means for You”
- Eradication of the “wild-ass ‘guestimates’” of economic impact for spending buckets filled with kazillions in federal funding for projects that over-promise and under deliver.
- A tax system that is fair, simple and not stacked in favor of the corporations and the uber-wealthy. ” … in the last 15 years we have virtually abolished the tax on large corporations, while increasing the tax on poor families by several hundred percent.”
- A “throw the rascals out” purging of these greedy “elected public servants” – Real reform of the Martin Luther kind.
- Distancing from Russia – Today’s the anniversary of another deal with Russia.
“and said, ‘What will you give me if I deliver him over to you?’ And they paid him thirty pieces of silver” – Matthew 26:15
“The U.S. Senate voted last week to allow internet service providers to sell data about their customers’ online activities to advertisers. The House of Representatives agreed on Tuesday; President Trump is expected to sign the measure into law.” – Read this article at The Conversation in its entirety: “Trump’s FCC continues to redefine the public interest as business interests.”
How do these people sleep? Probably like Scrooge McDuck … on huge sacks of money!
“But Jesus said again, ‘Dear children, it is very hard to enter the Kingdom of God. In fact, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich person to enter the Kingdom of God!’”