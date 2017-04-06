Today’s news – Wednesday, April 6, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “Trying to nail down who the leakers are is like trying to count the cockroaches under the couch.” – Michael Caputo, a longtime Trump adviser, in this POLITICO article.

A second quote for today … “Transparency — of a nation, of a business, of an organization or of a person — reduces conflict and increases the power to reach goals.“ – from a Manor Township resident’s letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

If the elected public servants at the state level approve a proposal to eliminate school property taxes in favor of higher sales and personal income taxes … “It means that in some districts, especially those with higher debt , residents could be paying nearly double in taxes until their local school district pays off its debt. In some districts, that will take more than 20 years.” – PublicSource

Rachael E. Kedney, the candidate who may be appointed to fill a school board vacancy at tonight’s second meeting, is on listed on the Unofficial Candidates for Public Office for May 16, 2017 Municipal Primary In Ballot Order for school board director. Interestingly, only one candidate, Jenna Geesey, has filed listing only one party – Republican. The others – Cole F. Knighton, Keith A. Combs, Rachael E. Kedney and Barry Ford have cross-filed.

“… voters can also be ‘confused when a school board candidate receives the nomination of more than one party on the ballot,’ said one elected public servant in this 2013 Hellertown Patch article. State Representative Justin Simmons (R-Lehigh / Northampton) sponsored a bill to ‘remove the ability of school board candidates to cross-file nomination petitions.'” The bill was “Laid on the table, June 30, 2013” and evidently died there.

And a new name, Marilyn Kress Hartman, appears as a candidate for Borough Council.

“ An expert, independent second opinion on more than 1,800 prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, and supplements” – WorstPills.org – WorstPills.org

Why do these “elected public servants” continue to operate out of the sunshine: A page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster has another municipality hiring “a new manager and set his pay at $95,000 in March without deliberating the matter in public as required by state law, according to public records and interviews .” It’s also a Lancaster Online Insider report.

FREE Police body cameras – Police One [NOTE: “Axon CEO Rick Smith said that his company’s name change from Taser International and its initiative to offer free body cameras for every U.S law enforcement officer reflect a larger shift toward creating a “connected network.” – CNBC]

Birds of a feather – Vox

Food for thought: In this Quora.com piece, the author suggests “ People who make over $250,000 can afford to buy brand new cars. “ The rest of us, he postulates, will be better served to “ buy a used car 4 years old. And even wiser to buy a pristine 20 year old car.”

Exactly the kind of person you don’t want on your board – WITF

How’s this for a lead sentence? “ The addition planned for Lancaster’s downtown Marriott hotel is going to cost more, and it’s going to get more assistance from a state redevelopment program.” Amazingly, government gimme’ projects always seem to cost more and more than initially promised. The article is an LNP – Always Lancaster article in today’s newspaper.

Walking is good, but “The most favorable regimen is two to three running days per week, at a slow or average pace” – Vox