17512 Columbia

Two meetings tomorrow evening

In addition to the 6:00 pm Columbia Borough School District Board of Directors’ Committee of the Whole Meeting at 6:00 pm at which, according to the agenda, there’ll be “A motion is requested to appoint Rachael Smith Kedney to the Vacant Board Seat until December 1, 2017″ and there’ll be a meeting before it.

There’s a 5:00  pm “informational” meeting with elected public servants, Pennsylvania Senator Ryan Aument and Pennsylvania Representative David Hickernell. The purpose of the meeting is for the sharing of updates from Harrisburg.

This informational meeting is not listed at the District’s Website.

