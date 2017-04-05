Tomorrow marks the 100th anniversary of the day the United States of America entered World War I – “the war to end all wars.”

Our World War I “Remember Me” handkerchief (received as a gift more than 30 years ago). The handkerchiefs were tokens of affection given by those warriors to sweethearts left behind as they prepared to to embark to Europe for that generations’ great adventure – “the war to end all wars.”

The National World War I Museum and Memorial will hold a special ceremony tomorrow commemorating memorial: In Sacrifice for Liberty and Peace: Centennial Commemoration of the U.S. Entry into World War I.

On April 6, 1917, “two days after the U.S. Senate voted 82 to 6 to declare war against Germany, the U.S. House of Representatives endorses the declaration by a vote of 373 to 50, and America formally enters World War I.” – History.com

Indiantown Gap National Cemetery to Host World War I Centennial Wreath Laying Ceremony



What: Wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate U.S. involvement in World War I

Who: Keynote Speaker, Brig Gen Tony Carrelli, PA Adjutant General

When: Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 9:00 am

Where: Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, PA State Veterans Memorial

The National Cemetery Administration announced its national cemeteries will host wreath-laying ceremonies to commemorate the 353,082 World War I Veterans interred in VA national cemeteries across the country.

The U.S Department of Veterans Affairs’ Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will host a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the centennial of U.S. involvement in World War I on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 9:00am.

On April 2, 1917, President Woodrow Wilson asked Congress to declare war on the German Empire after attacks on American ships and commercial ships transporting American passengers. On April 6, 1917, Congress voted to declare war on the German Empire. When the war ended Nov. 11, 1918, more than two million Americans had served.

Pennsylvania’s warriors responded to the war call

“In response to World War I, the (28th Infantry) division was drafted into federal service on Aug. 5, 1917, and trained at Camp Hancock, Ga. While in Georgia, the division was reorganized as the 28ID on Oct. 11, 1917. After arriving in France, the 28ID gained fame as a result of its gallant stand on July 15, 1918. As the division took up defensive positions along the Marne River east of Chateau-Thierry, the Germans commenced their attack with a fierce artillery bombardment. When the German assault collided with the main force of the 28ID, the fighting became bitter hand-to-hand combat.

“The 28ID repelled the German forces and decisively defeated their enemy. After the battle, Gen. John Pershing, commander of the American Expeditionary Force, visited the battlefield and declared that the 28ID soldiers are ‘Men of Iron’ and named the 28ID his ‘Iron Division.’ The 28ID developed a red keystone-shaped shoulder patch, officially adopted Oct. 27, 1918.” – SOURCE: 28th Infantry Division Website