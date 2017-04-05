Today’s news – Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “Wars — easy to start, hard to end — usually last far beyond what the original belligerents imagined.” – extracted from this column at the National Review: “The Yanks over There — 100 Years Ago.”



Another quote for today … “Freedom is a word that powerful people use to shut down thought.” – from a column at The Guardian: “Freeing up the rich to exploit the poor – that’s what Trump and Brexit are about.”

Finally … First news of the year from the Borough’s Community Development Committee: 3-9-17 Community Development Minutes

Big rock. – White House/EPA – Official portrait of first lady Melania Trump.

Pretty sure all Fulton Bank employees didn’t get 25% pay hikes, but “Fulton Financial CEO gets 25% bump in compensation.” – Lancaster Online

Farewell to our long-time colleague! Bob Wilcox, another of the greatest generation of veterans is gone.

Trendy food: bone broth – NPR

SOURCE: The New York Times – Credit Delcan & Company

“Pick Your Favorite Ethics Offender in Trumpland” – Editorial: The New York Times

Family affair – The Economist

The original Family Affair | Sly and the Family Stone

Web creator (not Gore): “… selling private citizens’ browsing data is ‘disgusting’” – The Guardian

No news about sex allegation scandals at Fox News at Fox News. Sure is at other media sources – The Chicago Tribune

A town hall meeting and no “elected public servants” showed | “Reading Steelworkers’ Town Hall Meeting addresses issues that impact working families” – WFMZ-TV69