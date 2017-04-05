Today’s news – Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Quote for today … “Wars — easy to start, hard to end — usually last far beyond what the original belligerents imagined.” – extracted from this column at the National Review: “The Yanks over There — 100 Years Ago.”
Another quote for today … “Freedom is a word that powerful people use to shut down thought.” – from a column at The Guardian: “Freeing up the rich to exploit the poor – that’s what Trump and Brexit are about.”
- Finally … First news of the year from the Borough’s Community Development Committee: 3-9-17 Community Development Minutes
- Once again, timely, thorough minutes from the Safety, Legislative and Public Works Committees: Safety Committee Meeting 030817 – 03-08-17 Legislative Committee Meeting Minutes – PW Minutes 03-21-17
Big rock. – White House/EPA – Official portrait of first lady Melania Trump.
- “Melania Trump’s official portrait was released. And people are talking.” – The Boston Globe
- Pretty sure all Fulton Bank employees didn’t get 25% pay hikes, but “Fulton Financial CEO gets 25% bump in compensation.” – Lancaster Online
- Farewell to our long-time colleague! Bob Wilcox, another of the greatest generation of veterans is gone.
- Trendy food: bone broth – NPR
SOURCE: The New York Times – Credit Delcan & Company
- “Pick Your Favorite Ethics Offender in Trumpland” – Editorial: The New York Times
- Family affair – The Economist
- The original Family Affair | Sly and the Family Stone
- Web creator (not Gore): “… selling private citizens’ browsing data is ‘disgusting’” – The Guardian
- No news about sex allegation scandals at Fox News at Fox News. Sure is at other media sources – The Chicago Tribune
- A town hall meeting and no “elected public servants” showed | “Reading Steelworkers’ Town Hall Meeting addresses issues that impact working families” – WFMZ-TV69