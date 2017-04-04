Today’s news – Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Quote for today … “April comes like an idiot, babbling and strewing flowers.” –
Edna St. Vincent Millay
- Thursday’s School Board “meeting of the whole” agenda is posted. A new school board director is on the agenda.
“New Maslow’s hierarchy of needs” – China Daily
Some people get it – some don’t!
- Equal justice? He’s charged; she’s not. – Penn Live
- “Columbia Borough is investigating a rash of criminal mischief/ graffiti incidents that occurred between 3/27/2017 and 3/28/2017.” CrimeWatch
- Tesla moves past Ford – The New York Times
- First pitch? Nope. – The New York Times
- In the slimy blackwater of the swamp – everyone’s related. – The Boston Globe
- Maybe, just maybe – we could replace elected public servants with robots? What’s that you say, they already are.
A traffic jam near a toll station in Beijing. Authorities hope t ease the burden on the city with a new metropolis 100 km away. Photograph: China Daily/REUTERS
- And who wouldn’t want to life in China’s new city – three times larger than New York! – The Guardian