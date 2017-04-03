Today’s news – Monday, April 3, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “This isn’t the end of privacy. Privacy ended already. The FCC rules about to be cast aside, like many other regulatory and legislative barriers, represented mere fingers in the dike.” – From this Bloomberg View column, “Privacy Is the Price We Pay for Our Internet Lives.”



Extract from the Financial Highlights of the Auditor’s Report

The Legal Notice of the ” Auditor’s Report of Columbia Borough School District” is in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster for its second publication date. Click here to download the report.

States of Grace at Millersville’s Ware Center tomorrow night | “After surviving a near-fatal head-on collision on the Golden Gate Bridge, a revered physician struggles to come to terms with her injuries and discover new meaning in her radically altered life. Her longtime partner cares for her and their disabled teenage daughter as the family embarks on a journey of loss, resilience, and renewal.”

A panel discussion about “Vietnam stories through veteran’s own eyes and experiences” at Millersville University’s Winter Performing Arts building on Monday, April 3, from 6:30 to 9:30 PM. – The Snapper [Millersville University’s student newspaper]

Hoops shoot-out in Lancaster – Lancaster Online

No E-edition of LNP – Always Lancaster at 6:50 am – The “hold-it-in-your-hands version” was delivered and the dog’s already retrieved that. But the e-edition remains dark and there’s no explanation until 9:00 am when “the supervisor gets in” is the response we got when we called to ask about the problem.

It’s 8:52 am and still no access to the e-edition. A call to Customer Service netted a voice message that says “Leave a message.”

Why? Evidently the company’s changed it’s platform for the e-edition and, of course, didn’t tell anyone it was going to happen. Seamless? Nah, the Customer has to pay the price! A screen comes up telling you to change your password. OK, did that, and could log into my account. Alas, still unable to log into the e-edition. How utterly pathetic! WE’VE NEVER HAD ISSUES like this with other newspaper accounts (Lebanon Daily News; New York Times; York Daily Record; Boston Globe) !!!

Ah, jeez … talk with Korea’s veterans first | “Trump says U.S. is ready to act alone on North Korea” – WITF

“Predators of press freedom use fake news as a censorship tool” – Reporters without borders