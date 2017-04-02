17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Sunday, April 2, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today …PPPs (public-private-partnerships) can be minefields: Unscrupulous companies have used them to loot public coffers and create captive markets.” – From an LNP – Always Lancaster page one article about Lancaster City’s new PPP as an Internet provider.

A second quote … “The de facto monopoly Comcast enjoys here is typical of much of the country.” – from the same article.

A third quote … “I will conduct my private life as well as my public service so as to be free both from impropriety and the appearance of impropriety, acting with candor and integrity … ” – from the Army Officer’s Creed. [NOTE: How’s that fit with this revelation? Leaders cannot be lying, self-serving scum in any worthwhile organization.]

  • What’s in the Internet privacy bill that our elected public servant voted for: Comcast no longer has to get Customers’ consent before releasing data — such as location, financial and medical details and browsing and app activity — with advertisers.
  • Another full page of letters-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster; and a majority of them are focused on telling “elected public servants” to put aside party loyalty and do their jobs of doing what’s right for the nation – and to not focus on getting re-elected.

  • Lancaster City’s going ahead with it’s own Internet service; info here. The Website says “LanCity Connect provides the fastest connection to the Internet by bringing our fiber optic network directly to your home.”
  • How’s it funded? Read the article in the newspaper to get a peek at the details.
  • In February, 2015, Columbia thought about this, too, as “Kelly Murphy spoke to the borough’s contract with Comcast. He and councillor Jim Smith wondered about the automatic renewal of the agreement. Comcast has contracts with municipalities to serve as the exclusive cable (and cable Internet access) provider.”

  • Can a felon be on the school board? Yes. – Penn Live
  • The folks in wonderland are just like we are! Yeah, right!The New York Times

 

