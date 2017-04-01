so it’s April fools’ day!

Seen Google’s home gnome?

But this is not a joke …

Major League Baseball starts tomorrow! The pitchman’s out. But give Donald Trump a break; many presidents have declined to throw the traditional first pitch while busy running the country. Meanwhile, San Francisco star hurler Madison Bumgarner promises memorable moves on Opening Day as he battles Arizona ace Zack Greinke. Two other matchups are set, featuring the unlikely world champion Chicago Cubs and the Cardinals in St. Louis, while the hapless Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays. Now is fans’ winter of discontent made glorious by these Boys of Summer, as they pitch and hit their way to October. – SOURCE: OZY.com

Neither is this …

Penn Dutch Pacers Volksmarch Club is offering a noncompetitive 10K or 5K walk in Columbia on Friday April 28 through Sunday April 30. Start point is Columbia Crossing River Trails Center, 41 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512.

This walk will feature the Civil War and Underground Railway history of Columbia as well as the Northwest Lancaster County River Trial. Some historic sites that you will pass include Wright’s Ferry Mansion, Mt. Bethel Cemetery and the Turkey Hill Experience. You will also pass Zion Hill Cemetery – the burial site of many black soldiers who fought in the Civil War. Some of these soldiers are from the 54th Massachusetts Regiment, portrayed in the 1989 film “Glory.” Also offered at the same start location will be similar walks in Marietta (sponsored by Susquehanna Rovers) and Wrightsville (sponsored by York White Rose Wanderers).

Start anytime each day between 8 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.; finish by 4:00 p.m. Cost for IVV credit is $3.00, all others free. Walk at your own pace. Everyone is welcome to participate. For questions, contact Maria Roshon at 717-330-8751.

(Note: This event is sponsored by Penn Dutch Pacers Volksmarch Club, a nonprofit organization promoting fitness through noncompetitive family sports.) – SOURCE: news release

… or this

Yard Waste Collection will begin on Monday, April 10, 2017 and will be collected every Monday until further notice. Please make sure your yard waste is at the curb by 6:30am on Monday morning. At times, the amount of yard waste is considerable and anything missed on Monday will be collected on Tuesday. Please make sure your yard waste is located where it can be easily seen by highway personnel. Sticks will be collected if they are tied into manageable bundles so that Highway Department Employees can lift them into the truck. Yard waste bags are available at the Borough Office at a price of $.75 each or 3 bags for $2.00. – SOURCE: Columbia Borough Email