Monday night – there’s a borough council meeting BUT there’s no agenda posted!

It’s back to those thrilling days of yesteryear as the citizens of Columbia are in the dark about what surprise package might be on the agenda by the time Monday night rolls around.

Thought the borough chiefs promised to have the agenda posted in advance of the meetings – IT”S NOT!!

This is the kind of fertile acreage for citizen rumors and innuendo about a property acquisition or who knows what will be sprung on the unwitting citizens?

It’s grounds for wondering what other backroom, behind-closed-door deals are about to land.

Another river-front-like deal in the works? Maybe.