Today’s news – Monday, April 10, 2017 (a day of quotes)

Quote for today … “The Paradise Lions Club Saturday Farmers Market organizers ‘said it was a constant struggle to maintain the market as a farmers market and prevent it from becoming a flea market.’” – From an article about the closing of another farmers’ market in Sunday’s LNP – Always Lancaster

A second quote … “The public’s business needs to be conducted in the open. Dismissing backroom deliberations and negotiations with ‘That’s the way we’ve always done it’ simply isn’t good enough.“ – From today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s editorial about the need for government transparency.

Another quote for today … “These are dangerous drugs. And it’s definitely getting worse.” – Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni, M.D. in an LNP – Always Lancaster article about the extremely high number of opioid deaths in the county so far this year.

Yet another … “And the Marietta Area Business Association … is always watching for ways to nurture businesses in town.” – Form an LNP – Always Lancaster article about the popularity of co-working spaces. [NOTE: “Marietta WORKSPACE is a shared work setting where members will enjoy access to open office space, internet connection, printing, coffee, and a common conference room.”]

What’s on tonight’s Borough Council meeting agenda?

It’s refreshing to see meeting agendas topics from these municipalities’ governing bodies listed in LNP – Always Lancaster‘s Government Calendar today: West Lampeter Township; Lancaster City; Strasburg, Manheim Township as well as several other boards, commissions and authorities. It’s possible to get the message out to citizens.

“Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone / It’s not warm when she’s away / Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone / And she’s always gone too long” – Lead-off lyrics from this / It’s not warm when she’s away / Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone / And she’s always gone too long” – Lead-off lyrics from this Bill Withers classic

Prostate cancer a top killer in the state | “Department of Health Unveils First Prostate Cancer Task Force Report on the State of Prostate Health in Pennsylvania” – PR Newswire

The next Babe Ruth? Watch this 60 Minutes report on the 22 year-old sensation from Japan.

“The Myth of Main Street” – This New York Times Opinion column registers: “Main Street requires shoppers who don’t really care about low prices. The dream of Main Street may be populist, but the reality is elitist. ‘Keep it local’ campaigns are possible only when people are willing and able to pay to do so.”

‘Tonight’s WWI Program has been cancelled due to low registration.” – Mount Joy’s Milanof-Schock Library Website

HOARDING: Issues for the Fire Service

Many fire departments are experiencing serious fires, injuries, and deaths as the result of compulsive hoarding behavior. The excessive accumulation of materials in homes poses a significant threat to firefighters fighting fires and responding to other emergencies in these homes and to residents and neighbors.