17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Monday, April 10, 2017 (a day of quotes)

In Uncategorized on April 10, 2017 at 6:17 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “The Paradise Lions Club Saturday Farmers Market organizers ‘said it was a constant struggle to maintain the market as a farmers market and prevent it from becoming a flea market.’” – From an article about the closing of another farmers’ market in Sunday’s LNP – Always Lancaster

A second quote … The public’s business needs to be conducted in the open. Dismissing backroom deliberations and negotiations with ‘That’s the way we’ve always done it’ simply isn’t good enough. – From today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s editorial about the need for government transparency.

Another quote for today … “These are dangerous drugs. And it’s definitely getting worse.” – Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni, M.D. in an LNP – Always Lancaster article about the extremely high number of opioid deaths in the county so far this year.

Yet another … And the Marietta Area Business Association … is always watching for ways to nurture businesses in town.” – Form an LNP – Always Lancaster article about the popularity of co-working spaces.  [NOTE: “Marietta WORKSPACE is a shared work setting where members will enjoy access to open office space, internet connection, printing, coffee, and a common conference room.”]

surprise packageWhat’s on tonight’s Borough Council meeting agenda?

  • It’s refreshing to see meeting agendas topics from these municipalities’ governing bodies listed in LNP – Always Lancaster‘s Government Calendar today: West Lampeter Township; Lancaster City;  Strasburg, Manheim Township as well as several other boards, commissions and authorities. It’s possible to get the message out to citizens.
  • “Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone / It’s not warm when she’s away / Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone / And she’s always gone too long” – Lead-off lyrics from this Bill Withers classic.

main street myth David Opdyke

  • “The Myth of Main Street” – This New York Times Opinion column registers: “Main Street requires shoppers who don’t really care about low prices. The dream of Main Street may be populist, but the reality is elitist. ‘Keep it local’ campaigns are possible only when people are willing and able to pay to do so.”

DRAFT INFO SHEET 4

HOARDING: Issues for the Fire Service 

  • Many fire departments are experiencing serious fires, injuries, and deaths as the result of compulsive hoarding behavior. The excessive accumulation of materials in homes poses a significant threat to firefighters fighting fires and responding to other emergencies in these homes and to residents and neighbors.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: