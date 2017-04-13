Brochure prompts social media comments

Following Monday’s council meeting, Columbia news, views & reviews posted this:
- The newly created Columbia Map and Guide was available for meeting participants last night. It’s a glossy multi-fold, full color product that lists Columbia’s attractions. Also, citizens learned that the borough newsletter has been been published and will be mailed to all borough residents. Perhaps the newsletter will be produced as a digital version and posted at the borough Website, too.
Today, there’s a long string of comments with observations about the brochure that was mailed to Columbia residents beginning with this facebook post:
“I took a closer look at the Columbia brochure and I am saddened and quite shocked that they would advertise a Men’s club to tourist instead of a business that is a standing stone of this community…What are we saying to vistors….”