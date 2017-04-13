Today’s news – Thursday, April 13, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “I’m special, so special – I gotta have some of your attention give it to me” – Extracted from the lyrics of The Pretenders, Brass in Pocket. [Also the motto for a lot of folks, including a fair share of elected public servants. Chyssie Hind might have been special in one song, but Hint – you’re not.]



Another quote … “Accountability is not a dirty word in public service. Unless, of course, you’re only serving yourself.“ – From the editorial in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Columbia’s Market House is featured in one of the scrolling headers at the newly revamped Susquehanna Riverlands Website.

“Time to ‘Upcycle’” – The Merchandiser “Children explored the properties of wind with activities like making and racing sailboats at the Susquehanna Saturday event in March. The next Susquehanna Saturday is set to take place on April 15 at the Columbia Crossing River Trail Center.” – PHOTO SOURCE: The Merchandiser

More about the April event from Columbia Crossing’s facebook page: “upcycle: [uhp-sahy-kuh l] verb (used with object), upcycled, upcycling. 1.Turning used goods or waste material into something better than the original. This Saturday join us and LCSWMA for the last Susquehanna Saturday for the season! Welcome spring and create a zinnia seed starter from a cardboard tube and turn old magazines into beads and art! Saturday April 15th- 10am-4pm drop in and create! Suggested donation: $2 per person.

Columbia’s spring clean up is announced at the Borough Website – Or click on the above graphic to download the file as a .pdf for sharing, printing or to enlarge.

At Sahd Metal Recycling | “Come celebrate Earth Day Saturday April 22nd 9-1. Yard tours and various vendors specializing in reduce, reuse, recycling methods. Enjoy a family fun filled time and free contests.” – Recyclemetal.com

from this local facebook page

A better view of the airport property – the one the Borough announced it was purchasing at the Monday night council meeting. – Loopnet.com

$1,741,400: An appraised value or a listed for sale price? – Kingsway Realty Website

“Shopping isn’t dead: More malls are struggling as anchor stores close and online shopping continues to dominate. But at least one part of the bricks-and-mortar retail industry is still thriving: outlet malls. These centers are a surging source of profits for retailers and pitch themselves as shopping destinations for tourists and cost-conscious brand hunters. Retailers have found that when it comes to bricks and mortar, outlets are a better bet. They’ve become the most profitable distribution channel for some brands. According to experts, when shoppers go to outlets, they spend more time there and buy more than at traditional malls. But the challenge for outlet malls will be to maintain shoppers’ excitement. Remember, once upon a time, traditional malls were the place to be.” – MarketPlace

Too many malls? “What in the World Is Causing the Retail Meltdown of 2017?” – The Atlantic

EDITORIAL: Thin-skinned politicians – The Tennessean

An international perspective | “On the other hand, as a watchdog in politics, the media has the duty of criticizing decision-makers in society, but it will be possible only if the media and journalists are independent, because the majority of mass media channels are created by politicians/political parties to serve their own interests, which means the authorities generally control media coverage and repress its independence.” – Column from an Armenian living in Romania arraratonline.com

The majority of Evangelical Christians: “Christians face more discrimination.” – The Atlantic

Randy Harris, Lancaster Historian, a presentation at the Groff’s Funeral and Cremation Services on : “Lancaster’s Rich History of Activism – How the abolitionist and antislavery activists gave rise to the Underground Railroad Movement.”