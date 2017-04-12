Today’s news – Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “Either find a way to spend less on our municipalities or schools, or convince our federal government to stop increasing prices artificially each year, amassing higher costs to everyone.“ – From a letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

A second quote … “However, there are concerns (local municipal police departments using radar to control speeding) this would give municipalities too much power they could use to increase traffic stop revenues as a budget pad.” – ABC Channel 27 News

To stupid to be part of politics? Nah! – The New York Times

Municipal Briefs in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster? Yep. Columbia’s briefs? Nope.

When Christians tumble – The New York Times

Church police … also in Alabama – The Guardian

Trust with US now worse: Putin – The Jerusalem Post

Easton’s Public Market is making it – The Morning Call

In Easton, the markets are initiatives of the Greater Easton Development Partnership | “The Greater Easton Development Partnership (GEDP) is a volunteer driven, non-profit entity focused on Easton’s economic well-being, historical integrity, programmatic development, vibrant culture and urban hospitality.”

The Easton Public Market’s Website and facebook page.

Easton’s got about two and a half times the population of Columbia, 26,915 vs 10,388. Easton and Columbia both are in high-growth and high population areas. Each has a river. Columbia’s got a higher household income; about three percent higher. 47% of Easton’s housing units are owner-occupied; 58% of Columbia’s are. Here are the Census Bureau stats for Easton and Columbia.

“More babies were born in 1955 than in 2015, even though the population then was roughly half the size it was in 2015.” This 24/7 Wall St. article (How Many People Were Born the Year You Were Born) is an interesting read.