17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Wednesday, April 12, 2017

In Uncategorized on April 12, 2017 at 6:46 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … Either find a way to spend less on our municipalities or schools, or convince our federal government to stop increasing prices artificially each year, amassing higher costs to everyone. – From a letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

A second quote … “However, there are concerns (local municipal police departments using radar to control speeding) this would give municipalities too much power they could use to increase traffic stop revenues as a budget pad.” ABC Channel 27 News

  • To stupid to be part of politics? Nah!The New York Times

good news

happy face

  • Municipal Briefs in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster? Yep. Columbia’s briefs? Nope.
  • In Easton, the markets are initiatives of the Greater Easton Development Partnership | “The Greater Easton Development Partnership (GEDP) is a volunteer driven,  non-profit entity focused on Easton’s economic well-being, historical integrity, programmatic development, vibrant culture and urban hospitality.”
  • Easton’s got about two and a half times the population of Columbia, 26,915 vs 10,388. Easton and Columbia both are in high-growth and high population areas. Each has a river. Columbia’s got a higher household income; about three percent higher. 47% of Easton’s housing units are owner-occupied; 58% of Columbia’s are. Here are the Census Bureau stats for Easton and Columbia.

income distribution trend

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: