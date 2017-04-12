Today’s news – Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Quote for today … “Either find a way to spend less on our municipalities or schools, or convince our federal government to stop increasing prices artificially each year, amassing higher costs to everyone.“ – From a letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.
A second quote … “However, there are concerns (local municipal police departments using radar to control speeding) this would give municipalities too much power they could use to increase traffic stop revenues as a budget pad.” – ABC Channel 27 News
- To stupid to be part of politics? Nah! – The New York Times
- Municipal Briefs in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster? Yep. Columbia’s briefs? Nope.
- When Christians tumble – The New York Times
- Church police … also in Alabama – The Guardian
- Trust with US now worse: Putin – The Jerusalem Post
- Easton’s Public Market is making it – The Morning Call
- In Easton, the markets are initiatives of the Greater Easton Development Partnership | “The Greater Easton Development Partnership (GEDP) is a volunteer driven, non-profit entity focused on Easton’s economic well-being, historical integrity, programmatic development, vibrant culture and urban hospitality.”
- The Easton Public Market’s Website and facebook page.
- Easton’s got about two and a half times the population of Columbia, 26,915 vs 10,388. Easton and Columbia both are in high-growth and high population areas. Each has a river. Columbia’s got a higher household income; about three percent higher. 47% of Easton’s housing units are owner-occupied; 58% of Columbia’s are. Here are the Census Bureau stats for Easton and Columbia.
- “How women raised the median family income” – MarketPlace
- “More babies were born in 1955 than in 2015, even though the population then was roughly half the size it was in 2015.” This 24/7 Wall St. article (How Many People Were Born the Year You Were Born) is an interesting read.