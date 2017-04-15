Today’s news – Saturday, April 15, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “Cuts in federal funding for social services and community development proposed by President Donald Trump’s administration would have ‘devastating consequences’ for Lancaster, Mayor Rick Gray warned City Council this week.” The lead paragraph from a page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “City, county brace for possible cutbacks.”



No longer in the building – Intermezzo by Stephanie is no longer a stand holder at the Columbia Historic Market House.

Notice, though, the Legal Notice on the right shows a response date of September 2, 2016. Erratum note: We goofed, the headline above should read “or the borough hall windows.” (We apologize for the typing error.)



There’s another government entity instance of hiding the truth by shielding their back-room actions from citizens. Over in East Cocalico Township, the supervisors secretly and out of the rays of sunshine, hired a township supervisor. The local news source, The Ephrata Review, has several articles and letters-to the editor in this week’s issue. Here’s a column, too.

So the cost per “kill” may be around $10,000 considering the cost of the “Mother” bomb, the conveyance and delivery charges. That doesn’t include civilian casualties, though there weren’t any we’re told, and, of course, no animals and the environment didn’t get any of the effects.

What goes up – must come down | Tass, the Russian news agency, says the the US built the bunker complex that, purportedly, Mother obliterated.

$93,810,000 | the price of the 59 tomahawk missiles fired on an airbase in Syria.

Is Syria a target practice field? Is Syria the modern-day version of Spain? Three years ago, The Independent published this: “The disturbing parallels between Syria’s civil war and Spain in the 1930s.”

Wasteful spending in schools? Yeah, apparently so, at least in Allentown. – WITF