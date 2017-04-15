“Congress Just Made It Officially Legal To Kill Hibernating Bears” – Huffington Post

Yep, our illustrious elected public servants (protectors of all things fair) recently passed another great piece of legislation – yeah, our guy voted it’s OK to kill sleeping bears.

Here’s the Huffington Post article.

And POTUS signed the bill that allows sportsmen (really?) essentially to have a free-fire zone in Alaska, “home to 16 U.S. national wildlife refuges and a vast variety of iconic animals — wolf cubs and hibernating bears are now fair game for hunters.

Bring on those helicopters and high-impact weaponry for fair hunting, sportsmen! Kill ’em when they’re sleeping and babies.