Today’s news – Sunday, April 16, 2017

Quote for today … “Only when the auditor walked off the job did we realize how serious the business office failures were. That’s when Columbia contracted Mr. Ramsey.” – Bob Hollister, Columbia and Elanco superintendent, according to a School Brief in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Another quote for today … “The men and women who work for these authorities are predominantly professionals who care about their community and environment. These are the folks who provide services 24/7, repairing water mains on Christmas Eve and unclogging your sewer on Super Bowl Sunday.“ – Michael Shober, in a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Shober is a former chairperson of the Columbia Borough Municipal Authority.

Despots and bullies are the same everywhere | They make up their own rules. Here’s a letter-to-the-editor in today’s Lebanon Daily News from a Lebanon County citizen chastising a Lebanon County school board of directors for the way the board dismissed a candidate for a director vacancy with a unilateral decision.

A (four minute video) about the origins and traditions of the holiest day on the Christian calender: Easter

Speeding up Route 30 through York – The York Sunday News

Lancaster County food serving places’ inspection results. You pay your money & take your chances | but when this is a frequent inspection violation: “The person in charge is not performing the duties as required by the Pennsylvania Food Code to actively manage food safety in this facility, ” you gotta’ wonder. – Lancaster Online

York County’s food serving places’ inspections. – The York Dispatch

– The York Dispatch Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Working W omen of the Commonwealth – A report from the Pennsylvania State Data Center

That was then – this is now in Wonderland – WITF

Just more murkiness in the swamp – The New York Times

What is truth? Depends on who’s side tells the story: US aggression against Syria a “generous gift” to the terrorists – The Syria Times

To vote in the May election, you need to be registered. Monday is the last day to register to vote.

Empty store fronts and increased unemployment | “Is American Retail at a Historic Tipping Point?” – The New York Times

Like it of not | “Microsoft Admits Forcing More Users Onto Windows 10” – Forbes