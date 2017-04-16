Today’s news – Sunday, April 16, 2017

17512 Columbia

Quote for today … Only when the auditor walked off the job did we realize how serious the business office failures were. That’s when Columbia contracted Mr. Ramsey.” – Bob Hollister, Columbia and Elanco superintendent, according to a School Brief in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Another quote for today … The men and women who work for these authorities are predominantly professionals who care about their community and environment. These are the folks who provide services 24/7, repairing water mains on Christmas Eve and unclogging your sewer on Super Bowl Sunday. – Michael Shober, in a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Shober is a former chairperson of the Columbia Borough Municipal Authority.

  • Despots and bullies are the same everywhere| They make up their own rules. Here’s a letter-to-the-editor in today’s Lebanon Daily News from a Lebanon County citizen chastising a Lebanon County school board of directors for the way the board dismissed a candidate for a director vacancy with a unilateral decision.

serenity - grandeur

  • A (four minute video) about the origins and traditions of the holiest day on the Christian calender: Easter
  • Lancaster County food serving places’ inspection results. You pay your money & take your chances | but when this is a frequent inspection violation: “The person in charge is not performing the duties as required by the Pennsylvania Food Code to actively manage food safety in this facility,” you gotta’ wonder. – Lancaster Online

truth - liesPHOTO SOURCE: The Syria Times

