Today’s news … Monday, April 17, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “Make sure you vote out these self-serving individuals.” – From a letter-to-the-editor entitled, Legislators pass the buck on debt, in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Columbia’s Library … featured on Trending Section cover in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster!

“Hitler-esque and Stalin-esque” |“‘who paid for’ rallies seeking tax returns” – The Boston Globe

Conspiracies happen and immoral acts occur when government is complicit and ” … the reporters who wouldn’t cover it … ” – NPR

On this day in 1974, Ford introduced the Mustang. It’s also the date on which “Mike Schmidt of the Philadelphia Phillies hits four consecutive home runs in a game against the Chicago Cubs.” – See more at History.com.

Pennsylvania’s moving away from coal to produce electricity – can coal come back? – WITF